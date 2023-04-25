This is a reality post.

We need to know the environment we inhabit as we direct our own health journey.

Junk food is making all-time highs all over the place. Multinational conglomerates that sell addictive, hyperpalatable nutrition-poor food at massive scale in the US and abroad.

They are contributors to the worsening health of our families, friends, and colleagues.

They are the pushers.

All of these companies are making all time highs which means they are worth more today than they have ever been worth previously and it suggests that investors believe their future prospects are better now than ever before.

Before we begin, though, here is one non-stock chart to bookend the all time high stock charts below.

Americans are more obese than we have ever been before. Up and to the right.

This is the pandemic.

McDonalds

McDonalds is the original fast food joint. It now has a market cap of over $200B. One Big Mac Meal including fries and soda has 149 grams of carbs, 1100 calories, and a protein to energy ratio of .15. The company is making all-time highs as I type.

Pepsi Co

Pepsi sells everything from Pepsi to Mountain Dew to Lays Potato Chips to Frito’s to Cheetos to Doritos. They are a junk food behemoth with a market cap of $260B. The company is making all-time highs as I type.

General Mills

General Mills is a massive cereal producer. It makes Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Count Chocula, must I go on… The company is making all-time highs as I type.

Yum Brands

Yum Brands is the parent company of Taco Bell, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Pizza Hut, and Habit Burger. The company is making all-time highs as I type.

Hershey

Hershey makes candy bars like Kit Kat, Mounds, Twizzlers, and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. It has a market cap over $50B and is making all-time highs as I type.

I could go on but you get the idea. (Mondelez also making all-time highs etc.) The junk food companies have never had it so good.

This is the world we live in. This is our culture.

In order to eat healthy for the long-term these days, we must be contrarians, healthy subversives who go against the herds.

Here is a post I wrote a while ago about what I eat. Mostly just real food. It’s only changed a little since then.

