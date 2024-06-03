Every other week, a small group of friends and clients and I fast from Monday after dinner to Wednesday morning or afternoon.

These fasts range from 36 to 48 hours depending on personal preference.

We will be doing this fast starting this evening and you can join in or follow along from my Twitter profile where you can ask questions or share your experiences.

Also feel free to ask questions by responding to this email or by leaving them in the Comments Section to this post.

I invite people who are interested to join in.

To do this you will need to:

1. Be in good health generally with no underlying illnesses that might be negatively affected by a fast.

2. Have been eating low-carb for a bit so your body is used to burning fat for energy.

3. Have some experience with intermittent fasting at least for shorter periods (16, 8 etc…). This is preferred but not required.

4. Avoid if you are Type One Diabetic, pregnant, or take medication with meals.

We fast to potentially:

1. Promote cellular healing

2. Improve insulin resistance & blood pressure and

3. Improve metabolic health in general

4. Spur weight loss or increase weight maintenance control

5. Improve sleep

6. Decrease disease risk

7. Reduce inflammation

8. Increase healthspan

9. Feel great

The Fasting Protocol goes like this:

1. Eat a nutritious meal you enjoy this early evening, high in protein, moderate fat, & low carbohydrate. (I will have two cheeseburgers with pickles and tomatoes but no bun.) Finish by 8 PM and begin fasting.

2. Tuesday, black coffee, unsweetened tea, & water only.

3. Tuesday, light exercise only, walking, maybe very light jog, stretching, or light calisthenics.

4. Wednesday, break fast 8 AM or later with a nutritious meal (I will probably eat eggs).