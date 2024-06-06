For the next month in the northeastern US, we will get 15 hours per day of sunlight. It’s even more than that because it starts getting light out before sunrise and stays light out after sunset.

Here’s a chart from Time And Date Dot Com that’s kinda trippy and bullish as hell for being active outside.

This is the best time of year to get yourself out and move your body. The outdoors is a natural drug that makes you feel great and rejuvenates your spirit.

And there are zero side effects. No bloating or stomach upset or dizziness or hangover.

Don’t believe me?

Try this experiment. Go outside and go for a hike or take a walk or go for a run or ride a bike or play some golf and then report how you feel. Then finish reading this post…

… Told ya!!

And if you are just beginning to get yourself healthy, there is no better time to start moving your body.

You can get some friends together and go hiking and get a crazy early start to it on the weekend or you can go after you finish your work for the day and it will still be light for hours. It’s crazy!

If you get the chance, go ahead and play hooky from work too. Tell ‘em Pearl said it was ok.