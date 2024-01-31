Good morning everybody!

I am excited to share that I have launched a new podcast called Pearl Institute Presents.

I named it that, because it shares the mission of my business (and this newsletter), which is to inspire people to make profound improvements in health, decision making, performance, and experiencing joy!

The first episode, I share a concept I invented called core-self flexibility. The idea is that we all have the capacity as human beings to make changes to who we are and the quality of our lives and we can do this at any age.

I also act a little wacky. I hope you enjoy.

Check it out & Subscribe to my YouTube Here

Check it out & Subscribe to my Spotify Here

Check it out & Subscribe to my Apple Podcast Here

I am the founder of Pearl Institute. We Help You Get Healthy AF. You can schedule a 30 minute no fee consultation here.