I have been revisiting the ketogenic diet literature as I love getting back to basics in the summer.

I notice that experts write a lot of words about how everything works, which is informative, but all the details can be overwhelming when all I want to know is how to do it.

I like to keep things stupid simple so I made myself a keto cheat sheet and I’m sharing it with you.

This has what to eat, what to avoid, and when to eat on one printable sheet.

Back in December I published a Fitness Cheat Sheet and it got a lot of reads and questions, so I thought this one might be helpful as well.

Keto is an incredibly powerful way to eat for health even though it has been much maligned.

If you want to go deep on it, I recommend The Keto Bible. It has a lot of words and all the big ones.

You can download Pearl’s Keto Cheat Sheet HERE or have a look at the screen grab I posted below 👇

Share

I recently launched The Pearl Institute where I work with professionals who want to get healthy and stay healthy for the rest of their lives. If you are interested, shoot me an email at ppearlman@gmail.com.