So I went to this dinner last month and I saw an old friend that I had not seen in a couple years and the first thing he said to me was, you kept it off.

It was almost like he was disappointed that I am lean but that’s a different post. lol.

I told him I’d write him a post on how I burn fat like a furnace well into my 50s so here goes…

Conventional wisdom says that as we age our metabolism slows and so we somehow burn fewer calories and it becomes more difficult to lose weight.

To be honest, I don’t understand what this means, even though I used to believe it myself!

In some cases maybe there is a shred of truth but I think things work more like this:

We burn less energy (carbs and fats) because we move less and we have less lean muscle mass. On top of that, maybe we consume more energy, which has been the increasing tendency of the Standard American Lifestyle. Then, our body stores this extra energy we consume as fat.

This Photo In My Wallet for 18 Years

At a much younger age, starting in my 30s, I gained a bunch of weight. I ate garbage food, drank too much, and moved too little.

The Trifecta!

Here is a photo of me from my driver’s license taken 18 years ago when I was 37. It’s still in my wallet today.

I was a lot younger and a lot heavier.

Here is a photo I just took of myself from my computer as I write this post. I turn 56 next month.

So if how I burn energy was simply a function of age, I would not be leaner today.

Sure, our bodies might run less efficiently as we age. The older we get, the less melatonin our bodies tend to produce and the less easy it is for our bodies to clean up damaged cells.

But my take from experience is that age effects are overstated and more likely we are witnessing poor health choices over time more than anything else.

How I Burn Fat Like a Furnace

Regardless, I burn energy (fat and carbs) like a furnace. It’s ridiculous.

I keep my weight around 175 where my clothes fit well and I feel comfortable, strong, and full of energy. And if I fluctuate in either direction, I simply turn a behavioral dial and move right back to that spot after a couple days.

This is how I do it and none of it is complicated.

1. I eat mostly these foods. Beef, Fish, Eggs, Chicken, Pork, Plain Greek Yogurt, Broccoli, Cauliflower (and other veggies), Berries.

High protein, moderate fat, and low carbohydrates.

2. I never limit portion size or calories.

3. I eat mostly in the afternoon and early evening between 2 PM and 8 PM.

4. I don’t eat a lot of bread, pasta, sweets, sauces, or other high carb foods. I don’t drink alcohol.

5. I move my body everyday.

I walk, hike, and run. I strength train. Sometimes, I row, chase my dog, or throw a ball with my kids.

I move a lot even when I’m not exercising. I use a standing desk. I go up and down stairs about a hundred times per day. Sometimes, I just amble or meander.

6. I stray from 1-5 occasionally but always get back on the horse in short order.

7. I enjoy all of this and look at it like a game. Sometimes, I set a challenge, like run a half marathon in under two hours, and then work towards that challenge.

8. I never stop doing this stuff. I tweak things and occasionally have days where I slack, but this is mindset and lifestyle, not routine or diet.

If we are what we do then this is who I am.

9. I prioritize inspiration and frequently and vividly visualize my future self doing stuff I aspire to be doing when I am older.

I close my eyes and picture the future me or look in the mirror and imagine what I want to look like and how I want to feel.

This might be the most important item on the list, because it emotionally connects me to my aspired future self.

10. I keep it stupid simple and never think much about things like my mitochondria or VO2 max or heart rate variability or optimized supplement combinations or whatever. I don’t wear a Garmin or a mood ring.

