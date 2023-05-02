Prime Cuts Newsletter

Home
Pearl Institute
NewTopDiscussion
If we are what we do then this is who I am.
Philip Pearlman
10

April 2023

This is a reality post and a reflection of the real pandemic.
Philip Pearlman
10
We are flying through space but it doesn’t matter whether I know about it or not.
Philip Pearlman
8

March 2023

You only have so much energy per day and you only get so many days ...
Philip Pearlman
4
This is ritual. This is the beginning of indoctrination...
Philip Pearlman
4

February 2023

It’s worth considering what happens when we breathe, and how we can support doing it as well as possible for as long as possible.
Philip Pearlman
2
Starving for calm even as we Go Go Go.
Philip Pearlman
2
Here's where I am these days.
Philip Pearlman
So you got injured or burned out & dropped a new year resolution.
Philip Pearlman

January 2023

On Developing a Factor Model for Bouncing Back!
Philip Pearlman
12
The gurus cant answer these questions for you even with all the fitness porn in the world.
Philip Pearlman
4
We can apply the same principles consumer tech, marketers, and other establishments inflict without going Full Kaczynski.
Philip Pearlman
2
© 2023 Philip Pearlman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing