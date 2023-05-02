Prime Cuts Newsletter
The Ten Things I Do to Burn Fat Like a Furnace
If we are what we do then this is who I am.
Philip Pearlman
May 2
18
10
April 2023
All This Junk Food Making All Time Highs
This is a reality post and a reflection of the real pandemic.
Philip Pearlman
Apr 25
17
10
The Complexity Illusion.
We are flying through space but it doesn’t matter whether I know about it or not.
Philip Pearlman
Apr 16
20
8
March 2023
Tripping On Things You Can’t Control
You only have so much energy per day and you only get so many days ...
Philip Pearlman
Mar 13
12
4
Behavioral Implications of the Latest Fake Sugar Research
This is ritual. This is the beginning of indoctrination...
Philip Pearlman
Mar 7
9
4
February 2023
On the Virtues of Breathing
It’s worth considering what happens when we breathe, and how we can support doing it as well as possible for as long as possible.
Philip Pearlman
Feb 26
10
2
Slowing Down Time
Starving for calm even as we Go Go Go.
Philip Pearlman
Feb 22
7
2
One Good Day
Here's where I am these days.
Philip Pearlman
Feb 7
14
The Saint Valentine's Day Massacre
So you got injured or burned out & dropped a new year resolution.
Philip Pearlman
Feb 6
6
January 2023
Resilience Stacking
On Developing a Factor Model for Bouncing Back!
Philip Pearlman
Jan 17
7
12
Finding Your Why
The gurus cant answer these questions for you even with all the fitness porn in the world.
Philip Pearlman
Jan 10
9
4
Gamifying Yourself
We can apply the same principles consumer tech, marketers, and other establishments inflict without going Full Kaczynski.
Philip Pearlman
Jan 1
10
2
